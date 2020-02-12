Home News Raphael Tuju taken to ICU at Karen Hospital in critical condition
News

Raphael Tuju taken to ICU at Karen Hospital in critical condition

By Edwin Ginni
Wreckage of Jubilee Party SG Tuju's car after being involved in an acccident at Magina, Nairobi - Nakuru highway
  • Tuju was involved in an accident at Magina along the Nairobi Nakuru highway
  • He was admitted to Kijabe Mission Hospital for treatment
  • Tuju has been admitted at Karen Hospital for specialised treatment
  • The matatu driver is admitted in ICU at Kijabe Mission Hospital

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Karen Hospital.

Initially, Tuju was receiving treatment at the Kijabe Mission Hospital before being airlifted to Karen Hospital for specialised treatment.

A surgery was performed at Kijabe Hospital to counter active bleeding in the abdomen.

After an emergency surgery at Kijabe Mission Hospital, Tuju’s personal doctor requested that the SG should be taken for further specialised treatment at the Karen Hospital.

Tuju was involved in an accident at Magina along the Nakuru Nairobi Highway. He suffered abdominal injuries after being He was headed to Kabarak to attend the burial service of the late Daniel Arap Moi.

In the accident, Tuju’s car hit a ‘matatu’ with a wreckage photo showing Tuju’s car bonnet completely crushed.

Five occupants of the cars involved in the accident were seriously injured with 12 sustaining minor injuries.

The matatu driver is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of Kijabe Hospital in critical condition after suffering serious injuries.

NEWS JUST IN

