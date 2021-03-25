Rarieda MP urges President Uhuru Kenyatta to re-introduce lockdown amid high number of COVID-19 cases

Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to restore lockdown in the country after the Ministry of Health reported an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) member while speaking on Thursday 25 March 2021 in an interview with Citizen TV said that President Uhuru must restore lockdown if he is to save Kenyans from the virus.

He gave an example of Counties surrounding Nairobi County pointing that the regions have lately been reporting a high number of COVID-19, something that is worrying.

“If you look at areas within the Nairobi metropolitan region such as Kiambu and Machakos, the infection rates are very high and we must restore lockdown if we are to save our people,” Amollo said.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has also expressed its fears following the increase of COVID-19 infections and has advised the head of state to review some of the measures that have been laid down to curb COVID-19.

KEPSA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ms. Caroline Kariuki, has proposed that the curfew hours be adjusted by one hour, and the total number of those attending funerals be reduced to 15 from the initial 100 directed as directed by the first in command.

The body has also proposed that the current night to dawn curfew be changed and start from 9 pm and 4 am.

However, KEPSA stated that it does not support a lockdown which a section of Kenyans is expecting due to the worrying infection rate.

Otiende Amollo and KEPSA’s request come after the Ministry of Health revealed that Counties close to Nairobi County had been recording the highest cases in the past week.

The Ministry said that over the last nine days, Nairobi has had a total increase of 5,718 cases of coronavirus, Kiambu 888, Nakuru 626, Machakos 414, Kajiado 199, Nyeri 100, and Kericho 58.

The total between the seven counties adds up to 9,893 and accounts for the majority of the positive cases in the country.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said that some Kenyans were exercising laxity in following the COVID-19 measures something that is disheartening as people are missing beds in hospitals.

On Friday, March 12 President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the nationwide curfew for 60 more days to curb the spread of the deadly disease.