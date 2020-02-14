Rashid Echesa drags DP Ruto’s office in fraud allegations

Hours after he was arrested, former sports CS, Rashid Echesa has dragged the office of the Deputy President, William Ruto, into the fraud allegations that he is facing.

The office of the DCI arrested Rashid Echesa yesterday. They intercepted him as he was making his way to Kilimani from a government office. The DCI detectives are interrogating him for allegedly attempting to defraud a foreigner of Sh 39 billion.

Mr Echesa has been linked to an alleged fake tender to supply the Kenyan government with military equipment, firearm and other ammunition.

Rashid Echesa found himself in cuffs after two complainants lodged a complaint that he had conned them of sh.11.6 million. In fact, the complainants stated that they had allegedly paid Echesa the money as ‘consultation fees’.

Additionally, the gun dealers also claimed that Mr Echesa had told them that he would use his influence to help them win multi-billion shilling security tenders.

Letters

The police also claimed that they found Echesa with letters bearing government letterheads.

Apparently, Mr Echesa also had hosted the two gun dealers at Harambee House, where the DP’s office is.

“He has even been hosting them in a government boardroom claiming he would help secure the said tender,” DCI head, Kinoti said in a report.

However, the DP’s office denied any knowledge of the scheme. Through spokesman, David Mugonyi, the office of the DP stated that many people could access the DP’s office since it was a public office. He also stated that the DP was not in his office throughout the day.

Controversy

Rashid Echesa, who the President sacked last year, is not new to controversy.

Having risen from the village of Shibale, Mumias West, Rashid Echesa went on to become an ODM Youth League Leader. But he switched allegiance and joined DP Ruto’s camp in 2017.

President Kenyatta then appointed him as Sports CS in 2018. Trouble for Echesa began not long after.

As a bitter rival of Kakamega senator, Cleopas Malala, the supporters of the two clashed on June 29th, 2018. The event left several people injured.

And trouble could not stop dogging him though.

On 5th Jan 2019, the former sports CS was implicated in human trafficking claims that involved 8 Pakistani nationals. But Echesa denied the claims. No evidence linked him to it.

Then, in May 2019, the DCI arrested him again after a spate of killings in Kakamega county spread fear among residents. In the attacks, over 20 people lost their lives to marauding gangs.

Police arrested Kakamega senator, Cleopas Malala and Mayoni ward MCA Libinus Oduor and questioned them too over the killings.