Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Njambi introduces her blended family.

Talented Real Househelps of Kawangware actress Njeri Gachomba popularly known as Njambi has for the first time introduced her blended family.

The actress took to her Instagram page to introduce her three kids noting that she never thought she would be a mother at the age of 28, especially a mother of three.

Njambi had suffered a miscarriage before she welcomed her second baby. She claimed that she kept her pregnancy off social media as she wanted to confirm the well-being of the baby before sharing the news online.

In her YouTube channel, the actress previously revealed that the scariest thing she experienced during her second delivery was when her newborn baby did not cry after coming out. She went on to add that she had labored for hours and when she pushed the baby, he would not come out. However, she later had a successful delivery.

Njambi previously admitted that she was broken into pieces by her former lover after they parted ways immediately after giving birth to her daughter Tamara and she sunk into depression. However, the actress managed to overcome her fears and depression and moved on from being a bitter person to raising a child that looks up to her.