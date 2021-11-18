Recruitment for phase three of Kazi mtaani to start on Friday

The recruitment process for the third phase of the Kazi mtaani programme is set to begin on Friday, November 19.

Principal Secretary for State Department of Housing and Urban Development, Charles Hinga in a statement announced that interested persons will be required to register through the Kazi Mtaani Management System portal.

“The online portal will ensure those interested be registered in a timely, transparent and efficient manner that will be equitable across the board,” he said on Tuesday.

KMS is a mobile and web-based system developed by the government of Kenya to register and manage Kazi mtaani beneficiaries across the country.

Hinga said the web application will be used to register, process the data received from the mobile application, payments and reports.

“The mobile application will be used to collect workers, clock in and clock out and projects data.”

Phase three of the programme will officially launch in December 2021.

The third phase is said to be robust and will be implemented in over 900 informal settlements across all counties and will run to the end of June 2022.

The PS noted that the third phase of the programme will also equip the youth with life skills aimed at creating job opportunities as well as to enable them to engage in self-employment in fields such as plumbing, masonry, and carpentry among others.

The recruitment announcement comes weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta said during Mashujaa Day celebrations that the National Hygiene Programme (Kazi mtaani) would continue because it positively impacted lives of hundreds of thousands of youth.

Kazi mtaani is a national initiative that was launched in April 2020 to cushion the most vulnerable but able-bodied citizens living in informal settlements, from the effects and response strategies of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At least 3,400 youths will be enrolled in phase three of the programme to support malaria control efforts across the county.

Some of the works done under the programme included cleaning drainage lines, garbage collection, cleaning streets, growing trees and rehabilitation of public facilities.