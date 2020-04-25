Home News Relief as President Uhuru signs into law bill reducing tax on salaries
News

Relief as President Uhuru signs into law bill reducing tax on salaries

By Erick Flavour
President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta today signed into law the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, that seeks to reduce the tax for low-income earners amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The amended law targets mainly low-income earners with a 100 percent Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax relief for workers earning Ksh24,000 or less per month. It also seeks to lower the turnover tax rate from 3 to 1 percent.

Individuals earning more than the threshold would benefit from the 5 percent PAYE reduction.

Likewise, the new law has reviewed the Corporation Tax to 25 percent as well as the Non-Resident Tax on dividends adjusted from 10 to 15 percent.

The amended law further lowers the Value added tax from 16 to 14 percent, which is expected to reduce the price on shelf products.

According to the state, the new law amends other statutes that would cushion the economy as well as Kenyans against the effects of the Coronavirus crisis.

The Amendment Bill gazetted on 20 March 2020 had amended the tax-related laws such as Value Added Tax Act (2013), Income Tax Act (CAP 470), Tax Procedures Act (2015), Retirement Benefits Act (1997), Excise Duty Act (2015), and the Miscellaneous Levies and Fees Act (2016).

The changes included raising the threshold for a turnover tax to between Ksh1 million and Ksh50 million to exclude the small-scale traders from the ostensible tax.

It also amended the Retirement benefits Act (1997) Section 38 to enable access to retirement benefits for the needs of purchasing a residential house. This amendment aims at increasing the homeownership in Kenya as envisioned in the big four agenda under the housing pillar.

The Bill that was presented before President Uhuru for signature by the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, approved by the Parliament last week on Wednesday.

Among those present during the signing was Majority Leader of the National Assembly Aden Duale, Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning Ukur Yatani, and State House Chief of Staff Nziala.

Others included Waita, Solicitor General Ken Ogeto, State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi, and National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai.

