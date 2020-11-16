Home News Remaining classes to reopen on January 4 2021
News

Remaining classes to reopen on January 4 2021

By Laiza Maketso

The Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced the remaining classes will reopen on January 4 2021.

During his Monday announcement, Magoha said this applies to all continuing form 1, 2, and 3, class 5, 6, and 7, Grade 1, 2, and 3, and PP1&2.

All the continuing classes will resume term two from January 4 2020, until March together with the candidates (class eight and form) and grade four.

Magoha further stated that only form four and class eight pupils would proceed to have a seven-week holiday, to allow for the marking and administration of KCSE and KCPE examinations.

The incoming form ones and grade four learners will remain at home as other classes carry on with their studies for term three.

Additionally, Magoha said the CBC learners would move to grade five in July 2021. At the same time, all learners still at home from international schools would resume their studies on January 4 2021.

Safe environment for learners

Magoha also said that despite the surge in numbers from covid-19 infections, schools remain the safest place for all learners.

“I would like to assure all Kenyans that the government has put all measures in place to ensure safety for all learners. We will borrow a leaf from the partial r4eopening that took place in October,” said Magoha.

The Education CS further noted that they would do everything in their power to remain in the right trajectory. He added that so far, they’ve applied the best formula to ascertain the safety of institutions for all learners.

Nancy Macharia, the Teachers Service Commission CEO, advised teachers who were above 58 years to stay at home. She added that it was an order from the President, and they would resume learning once the covid-19 curve went down.

Remarks from the TSC and the ministry of education come at a time when the pressure has mounted regarding learners going back to school.

Since the closure of schools in March at the helm of the covid-19 pandemic, learners have stayed at home for eight months.

In most countries, learners have resumed classes despite the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

For instance, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced partial lockdown between November 5 and December 2

