Repentant inmate walks to freedom after two decades

On arrival at Kisii, he was apprehended and booked at Kisii police station.

He was then transferred to Kericho, where the crime took place, and put on trial.

Ogembo was found guilty and was handed the death sentence.

The judge at the High Court in Kericho directed his transfer to Kamiti Maximum Security Prison to await execution.

In 2002, the High Court rejected his appeal for a lenient sentence. Two more appeals were rejected, including one filed in 2017.

In 2019, he filed a petition at the Supreme Court arguing that the death sentence was against human rights. His application went through and he was charged afresh at the High Court in Kericho.

This time, Ogembo was sentenced to 24 years in prison, inclusive of the 21 he had already served.

“I have served the two years totalling 24. I am grateful at the end I am a free man again,” he said.

Ogembo has served time in 20 prisons, including the country’s three maximum security prisons.

During that time two of his siblings died and he recently lost his father.

Ogembo said he is a changed man and is sorry for the pain he caused.

Bomet Prison officer in charge Tanaka Kebwera attested to that, saying Ogembo was a trusted inmate, the highest praise given to prisoners.

“Without any doubt, Ogembo has transformed into a useful person and we are wishing him all the best as he goes to start a new life outside this facility,” he said.

“We have counselled him and equipped him with carpentry skills and many more useful skills that will enable him to survive. Ours is to request society to accept him.”