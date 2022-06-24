Report illegal activities to us, police tell rally lovers in Naivasha

Police have asked rally lovers attending the World Rally Championship in Naivasha to play an active role in keeping the event safe by reporting any security incident to them.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said people should seek guidance and report crimes of all kinds or illegal activities that contravene the law.

“We have been conducting various security scans in Naivasha, Nakuru County for the on going rally to ensure that the place is safe,” Mutyambai said in a tweet on Friday.

He said security officers have been stationed in all possible entrances and exits leading to the venue of the rally.

On Thursday, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority assured attendants of the event that it would complement police efforts and secure the skies above the areas covering the rally championship.

“KCAA has a dedicated Air Traffic Control and Flight Information Service Desk at the WRC Safari Rally service park manned by three well-versed Air Traffic Controllers,” KCAA Director General Emile Arao said.

KCAA’s security team was also to coordinate VIP movement as well as provide alerting services to flights engaged in the rally.

During last year’s rally, more than 1,000 police officers were deployed in Naivasha to strengthen security.

The security team comprised of officers from the National Police Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, National Youth Service and safety marshals.