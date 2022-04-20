Reports that Senator Kihika attacked Ruto, his PA Farouk in viral video fake

A video of Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika firing political salvos was taken in March 2021.

Reports have claimed that the seemingly agitated Kihika was attacking Deputy President William Ruto and his personal assistant Farouk Kibet after an alleged recent confrontation.

The allegations emerged in the wake of reports that Farouk had slapped the Nakuru Senator and ejected her out of the Deputy President’s Official Karen Residence.

The Star fact-check desk has been able to debunk the allegations of her alleged fallout with Farouk and found that they are fake.

Kihika has also flagged the reports as propaganda and asked Kenyans to disregard them.

“I do not have any issue with Frlarouk Kibet. That’s propaganda by my opponents who want to drive a wedge between us. We have no issues at all. Farouk was the best man at my wedding, so he is a family friend. The issue that he slapped me last week is laughable. It was propaganda propagated by bloggers hired by opponents,” Kihika said.