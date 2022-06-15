Menu
Search
News

Reprieve for Kang’ata as IEBC dismisses case against him

Date:

A case seeking to bar Murang’a UDA gubernatorial candidate Irungu Kang’ata from contesting in the August 9 poll has been thrown out.

IEBC’s Disputes Resolution Committee handed him the reprieve saying the replacement of his deputy governor was done in accordance with Section 18 of the Elections Act.

The hearing was presided over by George Murugu with IEBC vice-chairperson Juliana Cherera and commissioner Boya Molu as members.

The panel said the rescheduling of the registration date was at the discretion of the returning officer and it was done accordingly.

In the complaint, Kang’ata had been accused of asking the returning officer to change the date of presenting his nomination papers to enable him to confirm whether his running mate Winnie Njeri had resigned from her job at the University of Nairobi on time.

Thomas Waithaka, the complainant said the candidate violated the law when he asked the returning officer to alter the nomination date of presentation of his candidature from June 6 to 7, 2022.

Kang’ata changed his running after it emerged that Winnie failed to resign from public office before February 9, 2022.

The senator settled on 29-year-old Stephen Mburu Munania as his new running mate following the hurdle. 

Previous articlePSG will spend a record sum! : the 6th episode of JT Foot Transfer market on Snap is available!

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PSG will spend a record sum! : the 6th episode of JT Foot Transfer market on Snap is available!

kenyan -
The sixth episode of JT Foot Transfer market...

Enact Bill to save children from these harmful cultural practices

kenyan -
Girls under 14 during a past event in Pokot,...

Wahbi Khazri turned down a big offer from Saudi Arabia

kenyan -
According The Team, AS Saint-Etienne striker Wahbi Khazri...

PSG confident for Gianluca Scamacca and Milan Skriniar

kenyan -
The management of Paris Saint-Germain has gone into overdrive...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

PSG will spend a record sum! : the 6th episode of JT Foot Transfer market on Snap is available!

football 0
The sixth episode of JT Foot Transfer market...

Enact Bill to save children from these harmful cultural practices

News 0
Girls under 14 during a past event in Pokot,...

Wahbi Khazri turned down a big offer from Saudi Arabia

football 0
According The Team, AS Saint-Etienne striker Wahbi Khazri...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.