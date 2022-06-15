Reprieve for Kang’ata as IEBC dismisses case against him

A case seeking to bar Murang’a UDA gubernatorial candidate Irungu Kang’ata from contesting in the August 9 poll has been thrown out.

IEBC’s Disputes Resolution Committee handed him the reprieve saying the replacement of his deputy governor was done in accordance with Section 18 of the Elections Act.

The hearing was presided over by George Murugu with IEBC vice-chairperson Juliana Cherera and commissioner Boya Molu as members.

The panel said the rescheduling of the registration date was at the discretion of the returning officer and it was done accordingly.

In the complaint, Kang’ata had been accused of asking the returning officer to change the date of presenting his nomination papers to enable him to confirm whether his running mate Winnie Njeri had resigned from her job at the University of Nairobi on time.

Thomas Waithaka, the complainant said the candidate violated the law when he asked the returning officer to alter the nomination date of presentation of his candidature from June 6 to 7, 2022.

Kang’ata changed his running after it emerged that Winnie failed to resign from public office before February 9, 2022.

The senator settled on 29-year-old Stephen Mburu Munania as his new running mate following the hurdle.