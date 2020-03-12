Reprieve for Moses Kuria as court acquits him of hate speech charges

The court today acquitted Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria of hate speech charges.

Kuria was accused of making hate speech remarks at Gatundu Stadium, Kiambu County, where he supposedly uttered words that pointed to causing harm to persons in Kenya who were against the National Youth Service (NYS) programs in 2015.

Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot ordered for termination of the proceeding in his ruling while referring to the hate speech case against former Machakos County Senator Johnstone Muthama of his utterances during a public rally at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

In a ruling issued on Thursday, Cheruiyot also referred to the recommendations by the High Court of Kenya, which was to have the Attorney General’s office prepare a bill and present it in Parliament on the irregularity of section 96 (a) of the Constitution. The High Court had directed AG’s office to do so in a year.

Kuria, through his lawyers, filed an application to have the charges against him dropped.

Chief Magistrate Daniel Ogembo previously released him on a bond of Ksh5 million and an alternative cash bail of Ksh1 million.

Last year, the legislator was acquitted of similar charges at Milimani Law Courts before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, who said the prosecution’s evidence was not sufficient.

Kuria was indicted for inciting violence against Orange Democratic Party leader Raila Odinga and his wife Ida at Wangige market in Kiambu County on 5 September 2017.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi at Milimani Law Courts, the case was ruled out because there was not enough evidence.

The state had also accused the Gatundu legislator of inciting violence against Raila Odinga and his followers during the campaign period before the 26 October 2017 repeat general elections.

In another case, Kuria was arrested and charged with assault of a woman activist named Joyce Wanja, who claimed the MP beat her up at Royal Media Services studios on 8 December 2019. He denied the charges and was released on a police bond of Ksh20,000.