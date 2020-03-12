Home News Reprieve for Moses Kuria as court acquits him of hate speech charges
News

Reprieve for Moses Kuria as court acquits him of hate speech charges

By Erick Flavour
MP Gatundu South Moses Kuria

The court today acquitted Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria of hate speech charges.

Kuria was accused of making hate speech remarks at Gatundu Stadium, Kiambu County, where he supposedly uttered words that pointed to causing harm to persons in Kenya who were against the National Youth Service (NYS) programs in 2015.

Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot ordered for termination of the proceeding in his ruling while referring to the hate speech case against former Machakos County Senator Johnstone Muthama of his utterances during a public rally at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

In a ruling issued on Thursday, Cheruiyot also referred to the recommendations by the High Court of Kenya, which was to have the Attorney General’s office prepare a bill and present it in Parliament on the irregularity of section 96 (a) of the Constitution. The High Court had directed AG’s office to do so in a year.

Kuria, through his lawyers, filed an application to have the charges against him dropped.

Chief Magistrate Daniel Ogembo previously released him on a bond of Ksh5 million and an alternative cash bail of Ksh1 million.

Last year, the legislator was acquitted of similar charges at Milimani Law Courts before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, who said the prosecution’s evidence was not sufficient.

Kuria was indicted for inciting violence against Orange Democratic Party leader Raila Odinga and his wife Ida at Wangige market in Kiambu County on 5 September 2017.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi at Milimani Law Courts, the case was ruled out because there was not enough evidence.

The state had also accused the Gatundu legislator of inciting violence against Raila Odinga and his followers during the campaign period before the 26 October 2017 repeat general elections.

In another case, Kuria was arrested and charged with assault of a woman activist named Joyce Wanja, who claimed the MP beat her up at Royal Media Services studios on 8 December 2019. He denied the charges and was released on a police bond of Ksh20,000.

Previous articleGor players down tools over pay arrears

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Gor players down tools over pay arrears

Chuoyo Protus -
Players of troubled Kenya Premier League champions, Gor Mahia have once more gone on strike in protest over unpaid arrears. Speaking to Capital FM, Gor...
Read more
Health

President Uhuru orders for budgetary review to cushion the economy from Covid-19

Erick Flavour -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered that necessary budgetary review and adjustment be made towards prevention and management response actions on the Coronavirus outbreak. Mr. Kenyatta...
Read more
Africa news

CS Matiang’i meets Ethiopian PM over Somalia security issues

Erick Flavour -
Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday presented an invitation letter to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa in...
Read more
15,297FansLike
3,444FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Reprieve for Moses Kuria as court acquits him of hate speech charges

News Erick Flavour -
The court today acquitted Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria of hate speech charges. Kuria was accused of making hate speech remarks at Gatundu...
Read more

Gor players down tools over pay arrears

News Chuoyo Protus -
Players of troubled Kenya Premier League champions, Gor Mahia have once more gone on strike in protest over unpaid arrears. Speaking to Capital FM, Gor...
Read more

President Uhuru orders for budgetary review to cushion the economy from Covid-19

Health Erick Flavour -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered that necessary budgetary review and adjustment be made towards prevention and management response actions on the Coronavirus outbreak. Mr. Kenyatta...
Read more

CS Matiang’i meets Ethiopian PM over Somalia security issues

Africa news Erick Flavour -
Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday presented an invitation letter to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa in...
Read more

Nairobi County under pressure to clear garbage or face the law

County News Stanley Kasee -
The Nairobi County government is under pressure from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to clear all garbage that has littered the city. NEMA has...
Read more

Nyandarua county orders for a ban on consumption and sale of miraa

County News Erick Flavour -
Nyandarua county government has revitalized the plan to ban the use and sale of miraa (khat) in the region. In May 2019, Governor Francis Kimemia...
Read more

Meru County declare war on land grabbing

County News Collins Luvisia -
Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi has vowed to put in place measures that will completely eliminate grabbing of public land by private individuals in...
Read more

Ruto has tendency towards violence, Mutua claims

County News Stanley Kasee -
Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has alleged that DP William Ruto has a tendency towards violence. Speaking during a morning interview with a local radio...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke