Home News Rescued migratory ringed Ospray bird dies in Kenya
News

Rescued migratory ringed Ospray bird dies in Kenya

By Alfred Kiura
Osprey bird which flew from Finland to Kenya has been pronounced dead by the Kenya Wildlife Service .

The Ringed Osprey bird which flew from Finland to Kenya has been pronounced dead by the Kenya Wildlife Service despite efforts to rehabilitate and release it back to its habitat.

The KWS revealed the information through their social media page stating that the 4-year old bird died due to long term starvation which caused systematic organ failure.

Osprey bird flew from Finland to Kenya.

The KWS went on to reveal that after its rescue in Siaya County by a member of the community, the fish-eating bird was taken to their Veterinary Department before being later transferred to the Raptor Rehabilitation Centre.

The fish-eating bird was four years old.

The KWS stated that before its death, they had intentions of letting it back into the wild after it had recuperated. They added that the plan was to take it back to Lake Victoria where it was rescued from so that it did not lose the bearings on its return flight in March.

The state corporation pointed out that indeed it had received communication from Finland that the bird was ringed in 2017. Its origin came to light after a ring spotted on its leg suggested that it was from Museum Zool, Helsinki, Finland.

Here is the full statement:

Previous articleNonini in mourning after losing close friend

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Veteran musician Juakali defends Gengetone music

Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated Genge rapper Juakali has come out to defend the new Kenyan music genre Gengetone claiming that he was humbled that he was alive...
Read more
News

I fear for my life, don’t release Babu Owino – DJ Evolve

Erick Flavour -
The victim in Embakasi East MP Babu Owino’s case Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve today told Milimani Law Courts that he was scared, traumatized,...
Read more
News

Kobe Bryant last social media activity congratulating Lebron before his demise

Alfred Kiura -
Before the late legend Kobe Bryant passed away together with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other people who were aboard on his...
Read more
15,071FansLike
3,467FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Rescued migratory ringed Ospray bird dies in Kenya

News Alfred Kiura -
The Ringed Osprey bird which flew from Finland to Kenya has been pronounced dead by the Kenya Wildlife Service despite efforts to rehabilitate and...
Read more

Nonini in mourning after losing close friend

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Nonini, whose real name is Hurbat Nakitare, is in mourning after losing his gym instructor. Zablon Osiemo, the fitness instructor, lost his life on...
Read more

Veteran musician Juakali defends Gengetone music

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated Genge rapper Juakali has come out to defend the new Kenyan music genre Gengetone claiming that he was humbled that he was alive...
Read more

China extends holiday as coronavirus deaths toll reaches 81

World News Laiza Maketso -
In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Chinese government has extended the national new year holiday by three days. Chinese Premier Li...
Read more

I fear for my life, don’t release Babu Owino – DJ Evolve

News Erick Flavour -
The victim in Embakasi East MP Babu Owino’s case Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve today told Milimani Law Courts that he was scared, traumatized,...
Read more

Things you did not know about Kobe Bryant

Sports News Connie Mukenyi -
The world was filled with sadness following the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash that led to his death. The National Basketball Association legend was a...
Read more

Kobe Bryant last social media activity congratulating Lebron before his demise

News Alfred Kiura -
Before the late legend Kobe Bryant passed away together with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven other people who were aboard on his...
Read more

Wahu mourns death of her employee

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Secular turned gospel singer Rosemary Wahu Kagwe popularly known as Wahu is mourning the demise of one of her employees. The Sweet Love singer took...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke