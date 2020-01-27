Rescued migratory ringed Ospray bird dies in Kenya

The Ringed Osprey bird which flew from Finland to Kenya has been pronounced dead by the Kenya Wildlife Service despite efforts to rehabilitate and release it back to its habitat.

The KWS revealed the information through their social media page stating that the 4-year old bird died due to long term starvation which caused systematic organ failure.

The KWS went on to reveal that after its rescue in Siaya County by a member of the community, the fish-eating bird was taken to their Veterinary Department before being later transferred to the Raptor Rehabilitation Centre.

The KWS stated that before its death, they had intentions of letting it back into the wild after it had recuperated. They added that the plan was to take it back to Lake Victoria where it was rescued from so that it did not lose the bearings on its return flight in March.

The state corporation pointed out that indeed it had received communication from Finland that the bird was ringed in 2017. Its origin came to light after a ring spotted on its leg suggested that it was from Museum Zool, Helsinki, Finland.

Here is the full statement: