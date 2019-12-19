Home News Respect men of God: Pastor James Ng'ang'a responds to King Kaka (Video)
News

Respect men of God: Pastor James Ng’ang’a responds to King Kaka (Video)

By Wambui Wariahe
Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism
Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism is never short of controversies. He is always making headlines for the wrong reasons.

He is at it again! This time he is responding King Kaka’s spoken word piece ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’.

Nchi inaongozwa na thieves
Na ukiogopa jua hauwezi kuwa chief
Iba hizo mamita mmh-scott free, niibe tu kuku ntalala ndani
Atleast pastor Ng’ang’a ana washinda anadanganyanga adharani

Some Pastors in Kenya literally brainwash their followers. They only preach about ‘planting seeds’, tithing and offerings. Prosperity gospel is what attracts many Christians today.

In his response to King Kaka, Pastor James Ng’ang’a told him that he would curse him. He asked King Kaka to respect men of God. He told him that he should joke with the government but not with the men of God.

He then went to further and asked the people who had listened to the Wajinga Nyingi song, not to be misled by it.

Apparently, this man of God, insulted his own pastors a few months and called them ‘wajinga’. Back then, He claimed that they were disrespecting his newly married wife.

“If you are not going to respect my wife I will kick you out of my Ministry it doesn’t matter who you are. This time I will show you my power. If you don’t respect her, leave my Church and go start your own wajinga hawa,”.

Whether he is a true Man of God or an imposter, time will tell.

