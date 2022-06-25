Rival groups clash in Mandera rally as Raila promises goodies

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s rally in Mandera was temporarily halted after chaos erupted.

Supporters of UDM candidate Mohamed Adan khalif and ODM candidate Hassan Noor Hassan clashed before the arrival of Azimio leaders.

But the calm was restored after the ODM leader arrived and managed to address thousands of his supporters in Elwak and Mandera towns.

While rallying residents to back his presidential bid, he promised to improve the region economically by investing in infrastructure and livestock products.

Azimio leader said he has a policy that will empower them against the harsh economic situation by addressing water shortages which is a major problem in the area.

He promised to construct a mega dam in the region to end the water crisis.

He further promised Mandera residents that their health needs will be taken care of through his health care plan dubbed Baba Care.

“My agenda encompasses various development projects that would improve the lives of the people and would ensure to create industries in a bid to create jobs for young people,” he said.

On infrastructure, Raila said his administration would ensure the Isiolo -Wajir-Elwak and also Mandera -Takaba -Moyale roads are tarmacked to promote the region economically.

Raila’s running mate Martha Karua called on residents to support and vote for Raila Odinga, saying he will bring desirable changes to the county.

Mandera governor Ali Roba emphasized the need for the community to unite and support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid and said he would tackle the issues of insecurity witnessed in the region.