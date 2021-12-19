River Enziu tragedy was out of laxity— Kalonzo

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said the River Enziu bus tragedy in Mwingi Central, Kitui, where 32 people died, was due to negligence.

Kalonzo said he will be responsible for the issue as losing more lives will not be allowed.

He, however, did not mention what he would do.

Kalonzo said he was aware of the mitigating measures already put in place.

The Wiper leader spoke last Friday at Ithookwe showground in Kitui during the funeral service for Edith Mawia.

Edith was the wife of pioneer Kitui Governor Julius Malombe.

Kalonzo said he is supporting the inter-denominational deliverance and healing prayers to be held at the tragedy site on Monday to exorcise the killer ghosts as plans were put in place to construct an overpass bridge.

“On Monday a group of churches will conduct prayers. We want to have a bridge across Enziu River with the names of the 32 people who perished engraved,” he said.