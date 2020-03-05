Ronaldinho in trouble over alleged fake passports

Ronaldinho, Brazil’s legendary footballing icon, has reportedly been detained in Paraguay after using fake passports to enter the country.

According to Goal.com, Paraguayan Minister of Interior, Euclides Acevedo, confirmed his detention at the Resort Yacht & Golf Club Paraguayo. Ronaldinho was with his brother, Roberto, when the Paraguayan police detained them.

Reports state that the police found Paraguayan passports that bore the names and images of Ronaldinho and his brother in their hotel room at the country’s capital, Asuncion.

Ronaldinho (seated) and his brother (middle) showing their passports. Photo – courtesy

Ronaldinho’s alleged fake passport. Photo – courtesy.

Cooperative

Acevedi confirmed that the two were cooperating with the authorities and had denied any wrongdoing.

Ronaldinho had travelled to Paraguay on the invitation of Casino owner in the capital. Additionally, he was there apparently to also to promote a children’s charity organization.

The 2002 World Cup winner retired from active football in 2015 and has been making guest appearances in events.

Controversy-prone

This is not the first time that the former Brazil international has ambled into trouble.

In 2015, Ronaldinho, along with his brother were convicted with building a fishing trap illegally at Lake Guiba.

The court ordered them to pay a fine of $8.5 million in November 2018. They, however, failed to pay up. This led to Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice confiscating his Brazilian passport.

Even at the height of his playing career, Ronaldinho was never far away from controversy. There are reports of him often missing training sessions or arriving late after nights out partying.

Naturally gifted

But Ronaldinho had a natural gift. With a talent that flowed so easily like water streaming down a gentle slope, there would often be trouble in exerting oneself when he was just better than others so naturally.

Despite a short-lived career, his time in the game offers countless highlight reels and moments of genuine wonder and marvel. Thus, even after his football stint tailed off in a whimper, unlike the explosive, mesmerising player that he was, he still remains a popular figure the world over.

Ambassadorial roles

Which is why, then, after retirement, he took on ambassadorial roles. He is the Brazilian Tourism ambassador despite his passport issues. Additionally, he was the ambassador for the 2016 Summer Paralympics held in Rio De Janeiro. He also made an appearance at the 2018 World Cup closing ceremony in Russia.

At the height of his career, Ronaldinho, or Gaucho as his fans call him, was a joy to behold. Blessed with incredible pace, he doubled that up with outrageous footwork and slick control of the ball.

Glittering career

He won the 2002 World Cup held in South Korea and Japan with Brazil, playing alongside other icons such as Ronaldo and Rivaldo. This was in addition to having won the Copa America with Brazil in 1999.

Ronaldinho turned up for Barcelona, where he won the La Liga as well as the Champions League. He won Serie A with AC Milan, as well as Copa Libertadores with Athletico Mineiro.

On a personal front, Ronaldinho won the 2005 Ballon d’Or. He also won the FIFA World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005.

Barcelona holds Ronaldinho in high esteem due to the fact that he assisted the then 17-year-old Messi’s first goal for Barcelona FC on 1st May 2005.

However, despite the passport issue, Acevedo confirmed that they have not arrested Ronaldinho and were still investigating.