By Richard M Adrian
prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In early January, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they wanted to achieve financial independence. To accomplish that, they had to step back from Royal duties. The couple wrote that they would continue to support The Queen. However, they will not be receiving financial aid from them.

Untraditional royal couple

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry relationship, from the beginning, was different compared to other Royal Families relationship. For instance, their Royal wedding photo. A royal wedding photo is a formal standing portrait; the couple’s official photo was a seated portrait.

After Meghan’s pregnancy announcement, the couple chose to settle outside of London instead of the Royal Palace.

After a Royal baby is born, tradition states a Post birth photo on the hospital’s steps. The couple, however, chose to go for a more private photo session in Winsor Castle. Meghan and Prince Harry wanted their son to have a normal life. Hence, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor born in May 2019, did not receive a courtesy title.

In November; the couple took a six-week break that lend to spending the Christmas away from the royal family. The move made headlines as it was only the second time Harry missed family Christmas at the Queen’s Palace. The couple and baby Archie spent Christmas with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The queen

The Queen expressed she was in full support of the families desire to create a new life together. She continued to say that during the transition period, the young family will split their time between Britain and Canada. The Queen recognized the challenges they experienced and the media scrutiny and gave them her blessings.

She was happy how Meghan had become part of the family and wished them a happy and peaceful new life.

New jobs

Meghan signed a deal with Disney to do voice-overs in exchange, the money she earns goes to a charity she supports. As Twitter users took it to themselves to suggest new jobs for the couple; A few Meghan Markle fans said they would love for her to bring back ‘the Tig’ her former lifestyle blog.

Although they may have given up on the royal duties, charity and social activism is something they might not stop. In the last month, Meghan visited organizations that impacts and advocates for women and girls.

It is still unclear whether the Royal family will give Prince Harry a job.

As the United Kingdom (UK) leaves the European Union (EU) – Brexit – so does the Duke and Duchess of Sussex step down from Royal duties – Megxit.

 

 

