Running mate will decide Mt Kenya vote — Ngirici

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici has said Mt Kenya will support a presidential candidate based on who they pick as running mate.

“The day they will announce who their preferred deputies are will automatically give a clear stand. Whom they choose will be an eye opener of who they are and what they plan for the region,” Ngirici said in Ndia on Sunday.

Ngirici said the region will overwhelmingly endorse the candidate who shall show by action that he has the region’s interest at heart.

She said the region risks falling into the political cold since all the influential candidates don’t hail from Mt Kenya.

“We want a person who shall fiercely fight for our people at the negotiation table and ensure resources trickle down indiscriminately to the grassroots,” she said.

In addition, she cited the dark side of past elections that have been characterised by political intolerance and ethnic balkanisation saying it needs to be discouraged in this year.

Ngirici dispelled rumours that she has joined the Azimio la Umoja movement.

She reiterated that she still is an independent candidate and will square it out with her opponents for the governor seat.

Ngirici said she is optimistic the electorate will pick her based on her exemplary performance in her current position.

She rubbished Ann Waiguru’s sentiments that leaders elected on political parties are more resourceful compared to independent candidates.

Ngirici said political parties are just ‘vehicles that help in transporting politicians to their desired elective posts’.

She warned the electorate against falling prey to glitz and glamor being emitted by the political parties but instead elect individuals based on their track record.

“Do not elect a bad leader in the name of party loyalty because party politics will end on August 9,” she said.

“Therefore do not be carried away and lose good leaders, because hopping from one party to another does not sanitise bad leaders,” she added.

Ngirici defended her departure from UDA dismissing Waiguru ’s claims that she feared facing her in party nominations.

“The governor said I ran away but you can’t stay in a rental house where your security is compromised. You must move out and seek a safer one or you will have yourself to blame,” she said.