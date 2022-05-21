Ruto campaigns in Nyeri, claims Raila is hiding behind Karua



Deputy President William Ruto addresses Karatina residents in Nyeri county. [DPPS, Standard]



Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto yesterday campaigned in his running mate Rigathi Gachagua’s Nyeri backyard.

Ruto yesterday told off his Azimio la Umoja One Kenya rival Raila Odinga for using his running mate Martha Karua to spearhead campaigns in Central Kenya.

Speaking in Nyeri town, Ruto said Raila was ‘hiding’ behind Karua to convince the region to vote for him.

“You all know who the leader of Azimio is. It is Raila and he is hiding behind Karua. A vote for Azimio is a vote for ODM and Jubilee parties, you must send them both home,” he said.

Ruto, who made several stops in the county after he held an economic forum in Murang’a, was accompanied by Gachagua who was joining him on the campaign trail for the first time since he was nominated to be his running mate last Sunday.

“As voters you all know Raila, and we are here to ask you to send him home on August 9. Vote out all his people including Jubilee and ODM in the region, give us UDA leaders to work with,” he said.

The DP said that any efforts by Karua to sell Raila in the region were futile as he had a long history of betrayal in politics including the most recent fall out with Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Ruto was accompanied by, among others, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri) and MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) Kimani Ichungwah (Kikuyu) Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Mose Kuria (Gatundu South) and Rahab Mukami (Nyeri County).