Ruto caught in the middle as Waiguru, Ngirici fight to control Kirinyaga visit

On the other hand, Ngirici who has been missing in action in recent Ruto rallies and meetings, reiterated that she shall be the host during DP’s ACK Kianyaga’s visit.

Speaking on Friday in Mwea, Ngirici said she in the company of Gichugu MP Gichimu Githinji extended the church invitation to Ruto in May after he played a massive role in its development.

“His pending visit to the church dates back in May when Gichimu and I were sent over to him by the church vicar requesting him to be a guest of honour during its consecration ceremony for his enormous contribution in its development.”

“Therefore I personally shall be there as a host, one of the guests of honour and as a mother’s union member which is a faction of the ACK church.”

Ngirici has equally reiterated that she is going for nothing less than the governor’s seat in the 2022 election as she has already made up her mind.

On her political future in UDA, the county MP said she still is in the party as she continues to pick some vital lessons for the mistakes she has made over the course of her political career.

Moreover she added that politics requires one to be cautious and tactical and as a result, should she chart a new political path she will let the nation know.

“I’m going for the Kirinyaga governor’s seat and irrespective of the political direction I take in the future ,I believe I have a huge support base on the ground which I can rely on .”

“All In all, as a politician every day is a school day. I’m still in the learning process and my eyes are steadily being opened to truths like you should not immerse both feet and give your all into a course but instead should test its depth with one foot so that you can escape should danger call.”

Speaking to a group of boda boda riders in Wanguru stadium on Friday, her political activist husband Andrew Ngirici urged the riders to show up overwhelmingly to Ruto ‘s event as he warned that his camp shall not allow outsiders to dictate to county residents on whom to choose.

“We Kirinyaga residents will not entertain external intrusion. We are wise enough to know whom to elect and whom to reject. Those planning to force down our throats some of the unwanted leaders will have themselves to blame for we shall not let them.”

With the event less than 24 hours away, all eyes will be on Ruto as he is expected to give direction on both candidates who have declared support for him.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2017 election equally found himself in a tight spot on whom to support after the then Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Waiguru and Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua supported his presidential re-election bid.