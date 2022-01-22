Ruto charms West Pokot, says Raila’s Sh6, 000 promise a handout

Deputy President William Ruto has criticised ODM boss Raila Odinga’s campaign pledge of a social welfare programme that seeks to give every poor household Sh6,000 monthly.

Ruto said the ODM leader wants to introduce the culture of handouts through the programme, a move he termed as an insult to the millions of jobless but educated youths.

“We respect you because of your age but you should also respect the youth. These youths don’t want handouts. They want proper empowerment through jobs and businesses,” he said.

Raila, Ruto’s main challenger in the State House race, has promised to introduce the social welfare programmes to help poor households put food on the table if elected president in the August 9 polls.

The DP spoke in West Pokot on Friday where he took his hustler campaigns for his presidential bid.

He visited Sigor, Tapach, Kamla, Chepareria and Makutani in his extensive tour of the vast county.

He was accompanied by a hosts of local leaders including MPs and former governor Simon Kachapin who is seeking to recapture the seat which he lost to Governor John Lonyangapuo in 2017.

Ruto persuaded the residents against electing Raila, describing the AU special envoy a lazy and visionless leader who cannot accounts for the many year he has been in government.

“Do you want a leader who will ensure your businesses grow and your children go to school or you want a lazy leader who is going to say tialala and tibim?” Ruto posed amid cheers from the crowd in Sigor constituency.

Ruto also took a swipe at those he said are out to divide the country through sponsoring the formation of fringe political parties.

“We have outsmarted our opponents with party, plans and ideas and now they have resorted to dividing us,” Ruto said in an apparent reference to Governor Lonyangapuo’s Kenya Union Party.

“Some people want to auction the people of West Pokot. I will not accept the people of West Pokot to be pushed to the periphery. They must be at the centre where other Kenyans are,” he said.

Ruto marketed his bottom-up economic model, saying the blueprint will turnaround the country’s economy and transform lives.

While listing what he termed as Jubilee’s projects in West Pokot, Ruto said his administration will carrying on with the development started by the current government.

“In 2013, there were only 4,000 people connected to electricity. Today, 20,000 people are connected to electricity and I want to assure you that work of electricity will not stop,” he said.

He said Jubilee administration has constructed 300km of tarmac roads, built seven colleges and expanded road network in West Pokot.

Ruto maintained that his government, if elected, will revive the Big 4 agenda which he claimed was abandoned with the coming of the handshake.

He said he will allocate Sh50 billion towards supporting small and micro enterprises and another Sh100 billion to support housing, agro-processing and value addition.

“By the end of this year, if we form government, every one of you here will have an NHIF card that you will pay according to your income and those who are unable to pay will be paid for by the government,” he said.

