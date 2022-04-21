Ruto convenes meeting to seal running mate deal

Deputy President William Ruto is set for a two day-retreat with UDA stalwarts to seal his running mate deal.

The meeting is tentatively planned for Sunday and Monday next week.

This is the clearest indication yet that Ruto would pick his running mate from the party.

The crucial session comes at a time when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has declared that presidential aspirants must pick their deputies by April 28.

The Star understands that the DP will be joined by influential UDA leaders including those touted as his possible running mates.

While UDA bigwigs refused to confirm the meeting, the Star gleaned details from some, who admitted in confidence that the retreat is actually in the works.

“It is going to be a UDA affair for our party leader to explain to us the modalities of picking his running mate,” a high-ranking UDA member said.

The politician said the DP will also be joined by key members of his presidential think tank as the search for his deputy enters the homestretch.

“This is largely going to be a formality, to ensure that we all read from the same script on that issue,” he said.

The issue of Ruto’s deputy is seen as a hot potato within the larger Kenya Kwanza Alliance in which his UDA is a partner.

It is almost a given that Ruto will pick his deputy from Mt Kenya region, his other biggest stronghold outside his Rift Valley backyard, to enhance his chances.

Initially there were reports that Amani National Congress boss Musalia Mudavadi would be a viable option but he appears to have agreed to settle for a different post.

On Wednesday, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, one of the key UDA big guns tipped to be Ruto’s deputy, denied the existence of a retreat.

“For now we are busy with sorting out nomination issues, if there is any retreat then I am not party to that,” he said.

Apart from Gachagua, Kandara MP Alice Wahome and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru are the other key politicians being touted as Ruto’s possible running mates.

Others are National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

It has emerged that after the retreat, Ruto will proceed for a final strategy meeting with his Kenya Kwanza partners.

It would be after the extended consultations, which will bring together the 12 party leaders that the DP will unveil his running mate.

“The principals will finally converge for the last lap of the sessions before agreeing to Ruto’s request to name his running mate,” another UDA politician aware of the backroom plans said.

But Gachagua dismissed IEBC’s calls to have political parties submit the names of running mates by April 28.

“I don’t think there is any legal requirement to have running mates unveiled by April 28,” he said, adding that presidential aspirants still have time.

There has been talk that Ruto could even pick a woman running mate to appeal to women voters across the country.

Last week nominated Senator Millicent Omanga shared a photo of Waiguru and Ruto at a past event with a caption noting that UDA will break “a record in the coming election”.

“We’re breaking the glass ceiling in this election. The first female deputy president loading,” Omanga said.

