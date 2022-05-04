Ruto defends his track record, says advisers mislead President

Deputy President William Ruto addresses Kisii residents at Waterpark hotel during an Economic Conference. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday defended his performance in the last nine years as he took his campaigns to Kisii and Nyamira counties.

Addressing a forum in Kisii town and two rallies at Ekerenyo and Rigoma, Dr Ruto said most of the pledges he made with President Uhuru Kenyatta were delivered.

“In our second term, when we had the handshake, our Big Four agenda collapsed, our housing agenda collapsed, the people the President entrusted with my responsibilities have failed him and should prepare to go home in August,” he said.

The DP said once he gets elected as president, he will ensure each constituency gets Sh200 million annually to support small businesses, with beneficiaries paying back at five per cent interest rate.

He said 15 million Kenyans were involved in SMEs. “A conversation about the people and not the leaders and a conversation about changing the economic model and not the Constitution is what Kenyans need at the moment. That is why I’m engaging Kenyans through these forums,” said Dr Ruto.

The DP said he will ensure the National Hospital Insurance Fund was available to all Kenyans to cushion the poor against high medical costs.

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi said Kenya Kwanza aims at winning the August election in the first round to confirm their popularity.

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula said it was wrong for traders to be taxed daily, adding that the alliance will do away with high taxation.

Kisii UDA governorship aspirant Ezekiel Machogu, Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, Bomachoge Chache MP Alpha Miruka and his South Mugirango colleague Silvanus Osoro also asked the area to vote for the Deputy President in the August 9 elections.

Mr Machogu, who is Nyaribari Masaba MP, said he will ensure Dr Ruto gets 70 per cent of the presidential votes in Kisii.

“Our country needs a leader with the best approach to turn around our economy who is none other than Deputy President William Ruto through the bottom-up cconomic model,” he said.

