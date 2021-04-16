Ruto dismisses claims that he wants to form an alliance with Raila

William Ruto, the Deputy President, has confirmed that he has no intention of working with ODM leader Raila Odinga in the upcoming general elections.

Ruto said that there had been no discussions between him and Raila Odinga on the possible formation of an alliance. Additionally, the Deputy President dismissed other prospective presidential candidates, noting that Raila Odinga was his only competitor.

“When I see Mr. Odinga, I see a competitor. I am certain that he is the most formidable competitor I have. If Raila will not be my competitor, then who will be my competitor? This is a battle between the ODM team and the hustler team,” Ruto said.

Ruto noted that he does not want to work with the ODM leader. However, he acknowledged that he was selling the Hustler Nation idea to Wycliffe Oparanya, the Kakamega Governor.

The Deputy President revealed that he had met the Kakamega Governor five times. He also said that Raila Odinga had never sent Oparanya to the meetings.

“We have talked about the hustler movement. He is not the only leader I have met with. I have also met several leaders, including Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and senior government officials,” he said.

Asked why the meetings were private, Ruto explained that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers has been targeting his allies. Therefore, it is only logical that he holds such meetings in private.

Ruto pointed out that he intends to change the Kenyan political scene by forming an alliance that is not based on ethnicity. He said that ethnic coalitions are not the only ones that can win elections.

The DP also spoke on his frosty relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta. He noted that although they have had a few issues, they are still good friends.