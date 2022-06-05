Ruto goes to Uhuru’s backyard for campaign

A day after being cleared by IEBC to run for the August presidential elections, DP William Ruto has picked President Uhuru’s home county Kiambu as the perfect choice for one of his first official campaigns.

The DP is scheduled to attend ACK Mother church, Kabete constituency at 11 am.

The Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential candidate will then hold a rally at Uthiru shopping centre in the same constituency.

The DP and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua were on Saturday at Bomas of Kenya cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to run for presidency in the August polls.

After being cleared, Ruto declared that it was now time for full blown campaigns.

Ruto was accompanied by Kenya Kwanza leaders including; ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Tharaka Nith Senator Kindiki Kithure, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, UDA secretary-general Veronica Maina, among leaders.

After presenting his papers, Ruto stormed the city in a whirlwind tour culminating in a major rally at the historic Kamukunji grounds in Kamukunji Constituency.

While at Kamukunji, the DP described his clearance to contest the country’s top seat a major demonstration that every Kenyan irrespective of their background can lead the country.

He said his candidature is a win for ordinary Kenyans who had been made to believe that the country’s leadership is a preserve for elites.

“Today is an important day in the history of Kenya. Every mother however poor she is can be confident that one day her son can be President of Kenya,” Ruto said.

On Friday, Ruto indirectly hit out at Uhuru over his perceived backing of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto said he was betrayed after he helped Uhuru become President in 2013 and 2017 general elections.

Ruto spoke in Ruai, Kasarani constituency, where he was accompanied by a host of politicians from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.