Ruto has tendency towards violence, Mutua claims

Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has alleged that DP William Ruto has a tendency towards violence.

Speaking during a morning interview with a local radio station Mutual aimed that the DP has been associated with many murder cases in the country which he has not come out to deny.

“I don’t want talk bad about the Deputy President because I respect him as a leader, but there is something that has been bothering me about him, he has been brought up well, and he even calls himself a hustler, but he has one tendency bothering me, and that is a tendency towards violence,” Mutua claimed.

The Machakos county boss mentioned several cases where DP had earlier been accused of having a hand, but he personally never came out to defend himself.

Among the cases, Mutua mentioned includes the death of Jacob Juma, who was murdered in Nairobi and the recent case of Sergent Kipyego Kenei, who was working in the office of the Deputy President and was found dead in his house.

Mutua added that he has hit many leaders politically, and none have threatened him, but the moment he mentioned the fight against graft, Ruto threatened him.

“As the government spokesman I used to hit hard, there is no person I hit during this time like His Excellency Raila Odinga, because he was against Mwai Kibaki’s government which I was defending, and there is no any single day Raila has ever threatened me, Kalonzo Musyoka, everybody knows I have hit Kalonzo hard politically, but no one single day has Kalonzo threatened me, ” Mutua added.

On coronavirus, the governor said that his government is prepared to the tooth to combat the virus in case it finds its way to the country.

Mutua argued that as a government, they have set up a surveillance team, trained 15 doctors, and stocked the required medicine.

“In our county, we have done this thing Chapchap, like my party slogan, when we heard about coronavirus, we started working, we already have a surveillance team, we have trained 15 doctors and already stocked medicine to treat fever and other diseases associated with coronavirus,’ Mutua argued.