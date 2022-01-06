Ruto hits out at Mt Kenya tycoons, again, for backing Raila

He said 80 per cent of Kenyans who thrive on Small and Medium Enterprises will be the biggest beneficiaries of the Bottom-Up economic model.

Also, Ruto again extended an invite to OKA leaders Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula to join forces with him ahead of the August elections.

Hamisi MP Charles Gimose urged Ruto to team up with the two leaders, saying it was the wish of the locals.

“Our people in Vihiga are confident that you are the right choice for the presidency. They are, however, urging you to bring onboard our brothers Musalia and Wetangula,” Gimose said.

Former MP Yusuf Chanzu and MCA’s Jackline Mwenesi, Douglas Beru, and Vincent Atsiaya said Western Kenya was behind Ruto’s presidency.

Further, the DP told his competitors to stop forming small tribal political parties to divide Kenyans ahead of the August general election.

He wondered why the opposition leaders were retreating to their tribes by forming regional parties at the expense of embracing democracy.

Ruto said all the schemes his competitors were employing against him would be defeated by Kenyans.

He said voters were not interested in propaganda and rhetoric but policies and ideologies that would transform their lives.

“My competitors are retreating to regional parties because they have no development agenda for the country. I urge voters to reject them at the ballot.”.

Ruto addressed wananchi in Chavakali, Muhundu, Ekwanda, Emuhaya and Madzugi grounds among other areas.