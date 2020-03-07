Ruto in the middle of chaos as supporters of Mwangi wa iria and Alice Wahome clash

A political rally visited by Deputy President William Ruto in Murang’a county was brought to a halt for almost 15 minutes following followers from two political camps clashing. The tension began following the arrival of supporters belonging to Governor Mwangi wa Iria’s camp.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome arranged the political meeting at Kenyoho Secondary School. She was in the company of Rigathi Gachagua and Moses Kuria.

However, within no time, the two groups began fighting with blows flying everywhere. This chaotic eruption forced security officers to react, trying to return peace to the event.

Some of Mwangi wa Iria supporters were roughed up, arrested and ejected from the meeting.

During all this drama and chaos, deputy president William Ruto was seated at the security of the central VIP tent.

The two political groupings disagreed over wa Iria’s county pending Avocado Processing and Marketing Bill.

The bill attempts to control the cash crop in Murang’ a. However, it has faced considerable criticism in the region.

Proposed bill

The proposed Law will eradicate unregistered avocado intermediaries. It will provide for avocado grading framework.

Through this bill, the county government will be able to inspect the avocados to certify their quality, size, grade, and maturity.

Mwangi was Iria proposes standardized avocado collection centers in the county through cooperatives. According to him, this is an excellent move that will help in increasing avocado market prices.

He also adds farmers will get motivated as they are not selling their produce through brokers.

He proposes the building of quality assurance laboratories across all Sub Counties. The labs will check on the quality of the avocados. They will also look into the pests and diseases affecting farmers.

This bill, if passed into Law, will significantly affect Murang’ a county as it is one of the leading producers of avocado.

Although Mwangi champions the bill, farmers and some leaders in the region do not agree with it.

Cause of chaos between the two political groups

The Law will make it compulsory for all farmers to trade their harvest through cooperatives. They will not be able to sell to buyers of their own choice.

However, Alice Wahome much disagreed with this aspect. She insisted farmers will limit their revenue flow.

According to her, the Law will limit farmers only to sell their avocados in a certain way.

Earlier that day, Mwangi Wa Iria had disrupted a meeting arranged by avocado farmers association and Senator Irungu Kangata.

The meeting was at Jogoo Kimakia Hotel. The governor disrupted the conference over the same controversial bill.