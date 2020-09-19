Home News Ruto lays down strategy to work together with Raila for joint 2022...
Ruto lays down strategy to work together with Raila for joint 2022 race

By Connie Mukenyi
Ruto lays down strategy to work together with Raila for joint 2022 race
Deputy President William Ruto (Left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga at the late Kenneth Matiba's home in 2018

Political strategist Eliud Owalo has revealed plans by DP William Ruto and his allies to convince Raila Odinga to work with him during the 2022 general elections.

The two (Raila and Ruto) have previously worked together during the 2007 presidential elections and were a force to reckon with. However, although the two, later on, fell out, plans are underway to have them work together again.

According to Owalo, the DP’s camp has strategies in place to ensure Raila leaves Uhuru’s camp and joins Ruto for the elections. The politician has previously worked with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Raila as a strategist.

Speaking on Nam Lolwe FM, Owalo explained that Uhuru is only using Raila. He further explained that the president needs Raila to push for the BBI. However, after the BBI is in place, Kenyatta might use it against Raila.

“That is why we are urging Odinga to work with Ruto to foster a good relationship between the Luo and the Kalenjin communities. There is nothing wrong if the duo combines to form the 2022 government.”

They will never support you.

Owalo went on to explain that GEMA will not support Raila since Kenyans vote on a tribal basis. He went on to encourage the ODM leader to concentrate on gathering his votes from other parts of the country.

“Mt Kenya will not support Odinga. He should bag his votes from other strongholds as Kenyans vote on tribal affiliations,” Owalo revealed on the 18th of September 2020.

The political strategist further warned Raila not to follow his father’s footsteps. Owalo went on to explain how Jaramogi supported Jomo Kenyatta, but they later fell out. Raila also supported Kibaki, but things did not work out for them, and they disagreed.

According to Owalo, Ruto has also faced the same frustrations as Odinga through ‘the Deep State’. This, according to him, is a solid base for the two to form their friendship.

However, the ODM camp refused to support any politician come 2022.

“Raila was our presidential candidate in 2017, and we have not picked another person. He is still our best bet. We shall do all we can to support him for the presidency,” John Mbadi explained.

