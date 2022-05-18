Ruto made me drop my governorship bid, Kindiki says

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has said he was convinced by DP William Ruto and the entire Kenya Kwanza Alliance team to drop his governorship bid.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, the Senator said that he had planned to announce his Tharaka Nithi governorship bid on February 19, 2022, but due to a consultative meeting and reaching a consensus with UDA, they agreed that he should engage in National politics.

“I called a meeting to announce that I was going to run for the Governor seat, but my party leader and the entire Kenya Kwanza team convinced me not to run for Governor,” he said.

Kindiki said that he will not be going back to county politics, as he had promised himself that he will only serve the Tharaka Nithi residents for two terms.

“I honour my words, I believe in fidelity, I believe in virtue and value. I kept that promise. That was a decision I had made and I was pushed to serve my country at the national level.”

The Senator added that the Kenya Kwanza team would be conducting a vigorous campaign in the next eighty-two days that will ensure DP Ruto emerges at the top in the upcoming general elections.

“In the next 82 days, we will campaign for DP Ruto. We have reported back to duty.”

Earlier, during their tour of Tharaka Nithi County, DP Ruto had fronted Senator Kithure Kindiki before a crowd and asked for permission to work with him at the national level, sparking speculations that the soft-spoken former lecturer was poised for a higher calling, with many concluding he will be Ruto’s number two.

But on Sunday, Ruto ended up picking Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate after 17- hour talks at DP’s official residence in Karen.

And on Monday after the announcement, Kindiki declared he will not engage in active politics effective August 10.

“My attempt having failed on Sunday (May 15, 2022), I have decided to take a break from elective politics starting August 10. I will use the break to reorganise myself as I support my party UDA and Kenya Kwanza to ensure they deliver to Kenyans after assuming office.”

He did not attend the ceremony where DP William Ruto unveiled Gachagua as his running mate eliciting speculations over his next political move.