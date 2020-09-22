Home News Ruto makes an impromptu visit to Jubilee Headquarters
NewsPolitics

Ruto makes an impromptu visit to Jubilee Headquarters

By Stanley Kasee

The Deputy President William Ruto has on Tuesday made an impromptu visit to the Jubilee party headquarters.

Citizen TV journalist Francis Mtalaki has taken to social media to disclose the Deputy President’s unexpected visit to the party’s Pangani headquarters.

According to the Journalist, the DP is currently in discussions with the party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.

Although it is not clear what the visit was about, the Secretary-General had two weeks ago said that he planned a meet up with the DP on the phone.

This was after an uproar following the DP allies move to insult the President and former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

A few months ago, a section of the Deputy President’s allies resorted to opening another office dubbed ‘Jubilee Asili’, citing they are being denied access to resources at the Party Headquarters.

There has been a growing gap in the party with Ruto arguing that ditching the party was an option in the recent past.

A section of associates of the National Assembly Security Committee earlier on asked the DP to make a personal apology to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family following attacks on the President by his allies.

According to the six committee members, led by chairman and Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange, even though the DP condemned the attacks by MPs Johana Ng’eno and Oscar Sudi, it is not enough.

