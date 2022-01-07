Ruto on the spot over unfulfilled Githurai pledge – Nairobi News

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a crowd at Githurai, in Nairobi, on 05/09/2021. PIC: COURTESY

What started as a campaign meeting between Deputy President William Ruto and selected traders from Githurai market has escalated into a war of words amid accusations of unfulfilled pledges.

Now, the traders at the popular market place located along the Thika Superhighway have publicly shared their frustrations after the DP reportedly refused to pay up a Sh2 million pledge.

Led by Sospeter Mwangi, the traders say at least 1000 of them were invited to the official residence of the Deputy President in Karen and he promised to support their small businesses with the amount.

“(Nominated) Senator (Isaac) Mwaura was in charge. He came here and picked those of us who went to Karen. Now there are reports a few of us have received the monies and disappeared. Others say we were given wheelbarrows and sold them.”

The money was to be divided among different groups in the larger market.

“The DP promised Sh1 million for the market traders and another million for those in the transport sector. we were to receive the money within a week,” said another trader.

The main issue is that people believe a section of us have pocketed the money. That is why we cant to clear the air that nobody has received even a cent. We are also asking the DP to confirm or not whether he has given the money to someone here.”

The traders have also questioned the DP’s credibility.

“We need to tell Kenyans it is bad for leaders not to fulfill promises because these are the people who will be elected to serve Kenyans but if he cannot fulfill promises, how can we trust him with our votes.”

The DP, who is keen to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls, has been sharing cash handouts and other goodies to Kenyans in a bid to woo them to support his presidential bid.