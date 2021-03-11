Ruto relays Ngunjiri’s son’s last moment before death

Deputy President William Ruto has narrated the late Arthur Kinyanjui Kimani’s last moments before he passed on at the Agha Khan University Hospital in Mombasa.

Addressing mourners at Ngujiri’s late son’s burial ceremony in Nakuru, the DP said the late Kimani was in high spirits days before meeting his death.

Ruto explained that Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri called and asked him for his help to have his ailing son be flown to Nairobi for treatment.

The DP said he made the arrangement, but upon contacting Ngunjiri, he was informed that the deceased was unstable and so could not be flown.

‘’I later went to see him in hospital, and he was very cheerful. His doctors said that he was out of danger and was recuperating well. They said in one week he would be out of the hospital and therefore we didn’t know that he was leaving us,’’ Ruto stated.

On his part, the Bahati MP eulogised his son as a great confidant who always took care of the family.

‘’I remember the last barbeque you made for me before you were taken ill. Your marination was always the best. I will truly miss our moments and how much you cared for your mom,’’ he said.

Ngunjiri also disclosed that his late son gave him the best advises and would never shy away from critiquing him about his political decisions.

‘’I often felt like you were the right candidate to fill my shoes. Even when you were ailing, you would still call and ask me how the political temperatures were,’’ the MP continued.

The 33-year-old, who was the last born to Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, died of severe respiratory illness on March 1 2021.

He was taken to hospital and admitted in mid-2020 with a severe case of pneumonia which had led in him being diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)