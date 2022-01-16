Ruto scoffs at Raila’s threat to jail him in Kamiti

Deputy President William Ruto has responded to ODM leader Raila Odinga’s remarks in Thika that he will have him jailed in Kamiti if elected on August 9, elections.

Speaking at Kware in Embakasi South Constituency, the DP said he will not be intimidated by threats from opponents.

“Don’t waste your time trying to sell fear to us, we have told you we are not buying threats and intimidation,” Ruto said.

The remarks are seen as a direct response to Raila who on Saturday questioned Ruto’s source of millions he donates to harambees saying he will ‘take them to Kamiti’.

The DP challenged Raila to instead make a public commitment to accept election results in the August polls.

“We know your track record of violence and doing unconstitutional things like swearing-in yourself. After we defeat him in August he should not call for mass action and demonstration.”

Ruto said the August polls contest is hinged on development records urging his competitors to tell Kenyans what they did while in power.

“He was a PM and am I am the Deputy President, we have done railway lines, electricity connection. What did he do the people of Embakasi?”

