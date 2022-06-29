Ruto shares moment with Raila, Karua on way to IEBC meeting

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday shared a moment with his opponent Raila Odinga who was in the company of his running mate Martha Karua.

The DP was on his way to the IEBC meeting when he met the two on the way.

Raila and Karua had excused themselves from the IEBC meeting citing other engagements.

The two had arrived earlier at the meeting at Windsor Hotel, which began at 9 am.

Details of their engagements remain unknown but pictures seen by the Star showed the two shaking hands.

The DP first had a county economic meeting in Tharaka Nithi before he made his way to the meeting.

While explaining his delay in the meeting, the DP said there was a communication hitch on the exact time of the meeting.

The IEBC meeting with presidential candidates was convened by chair Wafula Chebukati.

It was convened to address issues of concern ahead of the polls.