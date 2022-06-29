Menu
Search
News

Ruto shares moment with Raila, Karua on way to IEBC meeting

Date:

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday shared a moment with his opponent Raila Odinga who was in the company of his running mate Martha Karua.

The DP was on his way to the IEBC meeting when he met the two on the way.

Raila and Karua had excused themselves from the IEBC meeting citing other engagements.

The two had arrived earlier at the meeting at Windsor Hotel, which began at 9 am.

Details of their engagements remain unknown but pictures seen by the Star showed the two shaking hands.

The DP first had a county economic meeting in Tharaka Nithi before he made his way to the meeting.

While explaining his delay in the meeting, the DP said there was a communication hitch on the exact time of the meeting.

The IEBC meeting with presidential candidates was convened by chair Wafula Chebukati.

It was convened to address issues of concern ahead of the polls.

Previous articleFrenkie de Jong absolutely does not want to leave FC Barcelona!

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Frenkie de Jong absolutely does not want to leave FC Barcelona!

kenyan -
While FC Barcelona and Manchester United push for a...

Woman rep arrested for impersonating police during media interview

kenyan -
There was drama outside Citizen TV studios in...

Kylian Mbappé signs with Sorare

kenyan -
He is one of the most highly rated...

Key issues raised by Raila in meeting with IEBC

kenyan -
Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has raised a...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Frenkie de Jong absolutely does not want to leave FC Barcelona!

football 0
While FC Barcelona and Manchester United push for a...

Woman rep arrested for impersonating police during media interview

News 0
There was drama outside Citizen TV studios in...

Kylian Mbappé signs with Sorare

football 0
He is one of the most highly rated...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.