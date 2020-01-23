Home News Ruto to Raila: We don't need your permission to attend BBI rallies
News

Ruto to Raila: We don’t need your permission to attend BBI rallies

By tina

Deputy President William Ruto has rejected the olive branch from ODM’s Raila Odinga over the controversial Building Bridges Initiative.

Speaking in Embakasi West on Thursday, Dr. Ruto said the document was not put together for a single individual.

“Wewe ni nani sasa unatoa ruhusa ya watu kwenda mkutano ya BBI (who are you to give people permission to attend BBI rallies),” DP Ruto posed.

His response came just hours after Raila said lawmakers allied to the DP are free to attend rallies planned across the country starting with Mombasa.

He had spoken to journalists after a meeting with central Kenya legislators where he scoffed at politicians who were accusing him of hijacking the BBI report.

“It will be misguided and unfortunate for anyone to think they can sabotage the BBI exercise….. I have not said I want to be president in 2022, that is how misguided people are,” said opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Raila faulted a section of leaders accusing them of turning BBI into a discussion about succession politics.

He was speaking during a meeting with the senators from central Kenya ahead of the February 15 Meru rally rally to popularize the BBI.

His sentiments were in response to statements from lawmakers allied to DP Ruto.

During a Press conference on Tuesday, the legislators said they would be attending BBI meetings to fight an alleged plot to introduce radical changes in the report.

Led by Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, they also accused the pro-BBI team of using the document to gain political clout while misappropriating public funds.

“We are opposed to the use of public funds in the all the BBI rallies unless appropriated by Parliament or the county assemblies. Our participation and organisations of BBI rallies shall be through personal contributions only,” Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said in his statement at the press conference.

