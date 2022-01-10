Ruto will be defeated but I’ve never said he’ll be stopped from becoming President

Nobody will stop Deputy President William Ruto from becoming president if he wins the general elections, Cotu boss Francis Atwoli has said.

“I have never said that Ruto will not be allowed to become a president. I have never used such terms. If you have won you will be the president,” he said.

Atwoli however insisted that Kenyans will turn up and Ruto will be defeated in democratic elections.

“We are a republic, nation and leaders must not divide us. The speech of Linturi openly indicates that if UDA takes over Kenya. It is composed of criminals and they must be stopped.

“Reject Ruto, but if you elect him you will regret it…who is a good person in UDA? They are all criminals. “

Last week, Ruto has said he will win the August General elections and serve two terms.

Ruto told Atwoli that he should prepare for his presidency.

“I will defeat my opponents and they will find another excuse and in 2027, I will win again,” he said.

“The odds are in my favour as my detractors, including Cotu boss, are slowly giving in to the force of my candidacy,” Ruto said.

“I am the DP and I sit in the so-called deep state. What other deep state are people talking about?”

Atwoli has dismissed Ruto’s presidential bid saying he will not defeat Raila in the general election.