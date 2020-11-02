Ruto’s allies call out President Uhuru Kenyatta after BBI retreat in Naivasha.

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have accused President Uhuru Kenyatta his role of uniting Kenyans as the Head of State.

Elgeyo-Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wa told off Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader after they went on to attend a retreat in Naivasha where several MPs and Senators were also in attendance.

According to reports, the two-day retreat was meant to go through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report. However, William Ruto’s camp was allegedly not invited.

Kikuyu MP Ichung’wa stated that the BBI report is a tool to unite but President Uhuru Kenyatta was doing the opposite.

He claimed that the report is being used as a divisive ethnic mobilization tool for a political agenda.

“BBI was billed as a tool to unite BUT the opposite is True. It is being used as a divisive ethnic mobilization tool for a political agenda. NOT surprising for me, but sad for Kenya that the President who ought to be a symbol of National Unity is playing into the divisive agenda,” the Kikuyu legislator stated.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Murkomen asked Uhuru Kenyatta to stop dividing Kenyans through the report.

He pointed out that the Head of State should embrace the spirit of dialogue and consensus-building.

“I want to ask President Kenyatta to stop dividing the country. He should embrace the spirit of dialogue and consensus-building. The President should be a statesman and learn to build bridges of unity. The Bravado and utado attitude is not a mark of eminence,” Murkomen tweeted.

On Thursday 29 October, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria had asked President Uhuru Kenyatta not to attend the retreat stating that because none of DP Ruto could lead to chaos across the country.

“As someone who was there in the heart of things in 2007-08, depending on how we will handle this process, I can see as heading there, all the tell-tell signs are there,” said the lawmaker.