Ruto’s allies from the Mt. Kenya region hold meeting, issue demands to the Deputy President

Members of parliament that support Deputy President William Ruto held a night meeting on 18th April 2021. At the meeting, they issued demands to the Deputy President if he succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The meeting took place in Karen, at Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua’s residence. 48 members of parliament attended the meeting. Sources claim that they all want to stop the perception that the Mt. Kenya region is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard.

The legislators want Ruto to share with them his economic development plans for the region. According to them, the region’s economic standing has been struggling for the past five terms.

More demands

The MPs demanded guaranteed funds for agricultural growth, infrastructure, water projects, and traders.

“We want the Mt. Kenya region to be guaranteed minimum returns under Ruto’s presidency. All agricultural sectors are on their knees. We want him to tell us what he will do to revive them,” Gachagua said.

Additionally, the legislators demanded top seats if Ruto wins elections. Some of the political seats they showed interest in include Prime Minister, Deputy President, and the Deputy Prime Minister slot. They made the demands on the assumption that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) would sail through.

Gachagua said that once Ruto gives them the economic plan and guarantees them the top political seats, they would be on the frontline of his campaigns.

Additionally, he said that if the Deputy President wants the MPs backing, he would have to agree to revive the region’s economic plan publicly. The MPs reportedly formed two committees to further the agenda during the meeting.

In readiness for the 2022 general elections, the political scene continues to shape up. Most leaders are already forming alliances or joining new ones.

So far, the ODM party, DP Ruto’s camp, and the One Kenya Alliance have declared their interest in the presidential seat.