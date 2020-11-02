Home News Ruto's lawyer surrenders to the ICC following a warrant of arrest
News

Ruto’s lawyer surrenders to the ICC following a warrant of arrest

By Tracy Nabwile
Lawyer Paul Gicheru (left) who has surrendered to the ICC.

Following a warrant of arrest that the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued in 2015, lawyer Paul Gicheru finally surrendered to the Hague based court.

The ICC issued the warrant of arrest over crimes of corruptly influencing witnesses. On March 2015, the ICC issued Mr Gicheru’s warrant alongside that of Philip Kipkoech Bett. In September 2015, the ICC unsealed the warrants. Consequently, they started targeting the two Kenyan citizens.

“Today, November 2, 2020, Mr Paul Gicheru surrendered to the authorities of The Netherlands pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by Pre-Trial Chamber II of the ICC.We suspect that Mr Gicheru, a lawyer formerly based in Kenya,commited offences against the administration of justice consisting in corruptly influencing witnesses of the court,” the ICC revealed in a statement.

The ICC suspects that Mr. Gicheru , together with Mr. Bett whose whereabouts are unknown, bribed and influenced witnesses who were to testify against radio journalist Joshua Arap Sang and Deputy President William Ruto.

In April 2016, the ICC withdrew the case against the Deputy President and radio presenter. However, the ICC noted that withdrawing the case was “without prejudice to the prosecution bringing a new case in the future, or in a different form, in light of new evidence.”

On the other hand, the ICC withdrew President Uhuru Kenyatta’s case in December,2014.

The allegations

ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that they believe Mr Gicheru and Mr Bett bribed six prosecution witnesses.

The two accused persons allegedly offered or attempted to offer the witnesses between 500,000 shillings and 5 million shillings each. In return, the witnesses withdrew from the case as witnesses. Bribery contravenes Article 70 of the Rome Statute.

“I trust that the Kenyan authorities will fulfil their obligations under the Rome Statute to ensure the surrender of all three suspects to the custody of the court,” ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said at the time.

The prosecutor also said that witnesses were too afraid to come forward.

Related news

News

HELB rejects new proposal to extend payment plan

Connie Mukenyi -
The Higher Educations Loans Board (HELB) has opposed recent proposals to extend students' grace repayment period to four years instead of one. Speaking on Sunday...
Read more
News

Amani National Congress raises ‘contentious issues’ on BBI

Chuoyo Protus -
The Amani National Congress has brought up a number of issues in the BBI report it wants addressed. Speaking in Naivasha, Lugari MP, Ayub Savula,...
Read more
News

University Lecturers set to demand 152% pay rise

Chuoyo Protus -
University lecturers in Kenya are set to demand a 152 per cent pay rise for it lowest earners in the new CBA set to...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Willis Raburu explains low turnout at Gengetone festival

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Citizen Tv presenter and upcoming artist Willis Raburu has addressed some concerns that there was a low turnout at the much-hyped Gengeone Festival. According to...
Read more

Uhuru hints at locking Ruto out of BBI process

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenya has hinted at a possibility of locking his deputy William Ruto out of the BBI process. Uhuru was speaking during a BBI...
Read more

Former MP kicked out of multi-million property

News Connie Mukenyi -
Former Gatundu North Member of Parliament Kariuki Muiruri has temporarily lost control of his land after a Thika court froze the land. According to the...
Read more

President Uhuru hints at possible lockdown

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted the return of the previous Covid-19 restrictions and a lockdown should the Covid-19 cases continue to increase. The head of...
Read more

DP Ruto unmasks contractor over stalled project

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday the 1st of November 2020 exposed a road contractor who has stalled a project in Tharaka Nithi County. The...
Read more

Manchester United-Arsenal: the official line-ups

football kenyan -
The time when Alex Ferguson faced Arsene Wenger for the title already seems a long way off. This afternoon, Manchester United's Ole...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke