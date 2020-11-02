Ruto’s lawyer surrenders to the ICC following a warrant of arrest

Following a warrant of arrest that the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued in 2015, lawyer Paul Gicheru finally surrendered to the Hague based court.

The ICC issued the warrant of arrest over crimes of corruptly influencing witnesses. On March 2015, the ICC issued Mr Gicheru’s warrant alongside that of Philip Kipkoech Bett. In September 2015, the ICC unsealed the warrants. Consequently, they started targeting the two Kenyan citizens.

“Today, November 2, 2020, Mr Paul Gicheru surrendered to the authorities of The Netherlands pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by Pre-Trial Chamber II of the ICC.We suspect that Mr Gicheru, a lawyer formerly based in Kenya,commited offences against the administration of justice consisting in corruptly influencing witnesses of the court,” the ICC revealed in a statement.

The ICC suspects that Mr. Gicheru , together with Mr. Bett whose whereabouts are unknown, bribed and influenced witnesses who were to testify against radio journalist Joshua Arap Sang and Deputy President William Ruto.

In April 2016, the ICC withdrew the case against the Deputy President and radio presenter. However, the ICC noted that withdrawing the case was “without prejudice to the prosecution bringing a new case in the future, or in a different form, in light of new evidence.”

On the other hand, the ICC withdrew President Uhuru Kenyatta’s case in December,2014.

The allegations

ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that they believe Mr Gicheru and Mr Bett bribed six prosecution witnesses.

The two accused persons allegedly offered or attempted to offer the witnesses between 500,000 shillings and 5 million shillings each. In return, the witnesses withdrew from the case as witnesses. Bribery contravenes Article 70 of the Rome Statute.

“I trust that the Kenyan authorities will fulfil their obligations under the Rome Statute to ensure the surrender of all three suspects to the custody of the court,” ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said at the time.

The prosecutor also said that witnesses were too afraid to come forward.