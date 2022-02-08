Ruto’s Mt Kenya brigade woo Kikuyus in Trans Nzoia to back Kenya Kwanza

Mount Kenya leaders who are allies of deputy president William Ruto pitched a tent in Trans Nzoia County to rally members of the Gema community to support the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the August 9, general elections.

The leaders who included Rigathi Gachagua ( MP Mathira), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati) and Alice Wahome (Kandara) steered the meeting that sought to ensure the community takes a singular political stand aimed at denying the Azimio La Umoja coalition votes.

“The purpose of the meeting is to have them remain firmly rooted in the Kenya Kwanza coalition which is committed to having a common political direction,” said Gachagua.

They drummed support for Ruto and other candidates within their political formation saying having a stronger representation will enable them to roll out the bottom-up economic model.

“We have encouraged our people to join hands with other communities in this county to actively participate in elective politics under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance which has the interests of the communities,” Gachagua added.

Ngunjiri dismissed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s support for ODM leader Raila Odinga saying it was the hypocrisy of the highest order.

“The Gema must stand united behind the Deputy President who has been betrayed by President Uhuru,” Ngunjiri said.

The leaders urged the community to fully support the deputy president since he had clearly demonstrated his support for the region in the past.

He added that Mt Kenya is not ready to support state-backed projects that are seeking to serve the interests of the few.

They also encouraged the leaders to make use of their numerical strength of 60,000 registered voters to negotiate for elective and non-elective positions in the region as part of ensuring they realize the constitutional requirement on inclusivity.

The leaders will be joining Ruto in Wabukhonyi in the neighbouring Bungoma County in the morning before returning to Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale where the second in command will be leading the Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaigns.

Ruto will be hosted by Ford Kenya secretary-general Chris Wamalwa, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula among other regional leaders.