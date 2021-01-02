Ruto’s office speaks after a member of staff commits suicide

Deputy President William Ruto’s office has spoken after reports emerged that one of his members of staff committed suicide.

Speaking to news reporters Emmanuel Taalam, the DP’s Director of Communication, confirmed the reports. He noted that David Too, the deceased was attached to the DP’s press unit as a driver.

The DP’s Director of Communication also explained that Mr. Too was not part of the Deputy President’s security detail.

“Mr David Too was not in the DP’s security team but was a prison officer working as a driver in our communication team,” he said.

Ayub Gitonga, the Uasin Gishu County police commander, confirmed the incident. He said that the deceased did not leave behind a suicide note.

“Investigations are ongoing. I was there when the body was retrieved from the dam. We did not find any suicide note,” Mr. Gitonga said.

Police officers suspect that David jumped into Ngeria dam in Uasin Gishu on Friday morning. He did so barely a day after visiting his family.

Aaron Sing’oei, the brother to the deceased, said that he suspects his brother committed suicide because he had lost a camera.

“The deceased who has been working with DP Ruto’s security team came home on Tuesday because that day we had a family meeting. He had a camera but some people stole it . He reported the matter to the police. It is unfortunate that he took his life,” Mr Sing’oei said.