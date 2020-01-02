Home News Ruto's Stand:The BBI divide that will Make or Break Presidential Aspirants
News

Ruto’s Stand:The BBI divide that will Make or Break Presidential Aspirants

By Fredrick Musila

As the country’s general elections draw near, political parties are keen on drafting strategies while aspirants are on the forefront looking for running mates and his Excellency the President, Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta is looking to push further his agenda four goals.

But, for the Deputy President, Ruto he has a few plans in mind for a successful in 2022 as he is lately getting a lot of support from members of the majority party Jubilee, the senate etc., the doctor probably has little to worry about.

Since the official launch of the BBI report, the DP has been expressing mixed reactions. Things were quite okay during the unveiling of the report at the Bomas of Kenya, with the three leaders putting aside their political interests. However, today, things have taken a turn to the left. 

It has been seen in the public rallies conducted by the President during his visits to different areas contradict the rallies held by the Deputy President on the other side of the country. He (Ruto), has been making comments about how the President has made early election plans forgetting about the party’s plans and agendas.

This is what the three leaders have been saying.

The DP with his close allies has continuously been opposing the calls for a referendum that would see the implementation of the BBI report. They are labelling the process as disruptive, too costly, and divisive.

The opposition leader Hon. Raila Odinga and his Kieleweke team so far have been the leading supporters of a referendum. 

Uhuru’s say.

During public rallies across the country, the President talks positively about the BBI report describing it as an opportunity for Kenya to set better grounds for politics which focus on inclusivity.

