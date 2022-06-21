Sakaja has more female supporters than Igathe – Tifa poll

Nairobi governor candidate Johnson Sakaja has more female supporters compared to his main opponent Polycarp Igathe, a new poll by Tifa shows.

The poll suggests that Sakaja has 41 per cent female supporters compared to Igathe at 24 per cent.

According to the Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) report released on Tuesday, Sakaja who is United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate is still the most preferred candidate for the Nairobi governor seat, with 40 per cent of respondents supporting his bid.

He is closely followed by Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya flagbearer Polycarp Igathe at 32 per cent.

“Regarding the gubernatorial and senatorial contests, the former is now a much closer race than it was two months ago, with Senator Johnstone Sakaja of UDA only slightly ahead of his main opponent, Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe (40 per cent vs. 32 per cent),” reads the poll.

The data was collected through a telephonic survey with each call taking seven minutes.

632 respondents were polled in the research conducted on June 20, 2022.

The poll had a margin of error +/- 3.8 per cent.