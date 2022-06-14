Sakaja intensifies vote hunt despite degree saga

Nairobi UDA gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja has continued to hold his meet-the-people campaigns amid an ongoing probe over the legality of his degree.

IEBC’s Dispute Resolution Committee chaired by Wafula Chebukati commenced hearings on the matter at the Milimani Law courts on Tuesday.

And on Tuesday, Sakaja shared on social media photos of him having a meeting with Gikomba traders.

“Great discussions held with the leadership of importers and traders of Mitumba from Gikomba. We have committed to protect and ensure a pro-enterprise Nairobi,” he said.

The Kenya Kwanza candidate has been hitting headlines after complaints were filed with the IEBC over the credibility of his university qualifications.

The complainants in four consolidated petitions want the Resolution Committee to revoke Sakaja’s clearance certificate to contest in the August polls.

One of the petitioners, Dennis Wahome, alleges that Sakaja’s degree which he reportedly acquired from Uganda’s Team University was forged.

In an affidavit, Wahome claims the certificate was printed on Sunday, May 29.

In response, the Nairobi senator has asked the Committee to dismiss the complaints.

He argues in his replying affidavit that he holds a Bachelor of Science in Management degree from Uganda’s Team University.

He insisted that the university is duly recognised both in Uganda and Kenya.

Sakaja claims the complainants omitted his name from the list of graduates for the graduation that occurred on October 21, 2016.

The Elections Act requires a person seeking to be elected Governor to be a holder of a degree from a university recognized in Kenya.