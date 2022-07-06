Menu
Sakaja most preferred governor candidate in Nairobi race

Date:

Kenya Kwanza’s Johnson Sakaja is the most preferred candidate in the Nairobi governor race, an opinion poll by Infotrak Research shows.

The survey conducted in all the 17 constituencies showed that 39  per cent of the respondents would vote for Sakaja while 33 per cent named Azimio la Umoja candidate Polycarp Igathe.

Independent candidate Agnes Kagure came in third with 0.4 per cent.

Interestingly, 24 per cent of residents interviewed said they were undecided on whom they will vote for to succeed Governor Ann Kananu.

In terms of gender, Sakaja was most popular among males at 42 per cent while 36 per cent were females.

Igathe on the other hand was also popular among males at 35 per cent and 30 per cent were females.

Considering the age factor, Sakaja was popular among youths between 18-26 years at 47 per cent, while Igathe was at 26 per cent.

The survey’s margin of error was plus or minus three.

A total of 1,024 residents s were interviewed between 2-3 July.

The Nairobi Gubernatorial race has been termed as a battle royale between Sakaja and Igathe.

However, the race could soon turn into a one-horse race with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Johnson Sakaja facing disqualification over questionable academic credentials.

Other than Sakaja and Igathe, the Nairobi Gubernatorial race has also attracted non-politicians who are eager to replace Kananu at City Hall.

Former journalist Denise Kodh is flying the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ticket and is deputised by Steve Paul, a 28-year-old graduate of Business Management.

Tech-entrepreneur Harman Grewal of the Safina party and Kenneth Nyamwamu of the United Progressive Alliance ticket are also in the contest.

