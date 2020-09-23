Sakaja narrates interesting details regarding how he evaded arrest when his Senate Colleagues were seized

While speaking on Milele FM on Tuesday, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja narrated how he evaded arrest during the apprehension of his three Senate colleagues.

The arrests happened at the height of the revenue sharing formula stalemate and the three taken on a whirlwind to their counties.

The apprehension of three senators took place on the same day in Nairobi over unclear circumstances. Afterwards, they travelled hundreds of kilometres to police stations in their counties, and never charged in court.

During the interview, Sakaja said he was to be arrested alongside Kakamega’s Cleophas Malala, Samburu’s Steve Lelengwe, and Bomet’s Christopher Langat.

Evading arrest

While heading home, Sakaja noticed an Isuzu D-Max trailing his vehicle. Immediately, he instructed his assistant and driver to take an alternative route.

He alighted from the car after giving his personal belongings and phone to his PA. With a cap and mask on, it was impossible to notice the senator among other Kenyans.

“I walked for about half an hour and managed to find a place where I could lay my head that night,” narrated Sakaja.

The Nairobi senator said the ordeal occurred along Dennis Pritt Road, in Kilimani where he stays.

According to Sakaja, the arrest would prevent them from participating in the revenue sharing debate.

The discourse saw senators divided right in the middle, with some opposing the decision to have some counties get less money, as advised by the Commission on Revenue Allocation.

His colleagues were surprised to see Sakaja attending the senate sessions via zoom since they knew he’d been arrested.

Team Kenya

He also added that one of his colleagues was called into a hotel and offered Ksh 7 million to leave Team Kenya. However, when they went to the Senate and saw Samburu senator present, they were astonished.

According to Sakaja, Lelengwe’s dramatic arrest was linked to his refusal to accept the Ksh 7 million.

The group referred to as Team Kenya was made up of those opposed to some counties losing money. They included Sakaja, Makueni’s Mutula Kilonzo, and Ledama Ole Kina of Narok.