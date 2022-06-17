Sakaja says he is ready to present his documents to CUE

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja on Friday weighed in on the requests by the Commission for University Education.

He said that he is ready to submit the documents needed by CUE, adding that it is unfair that the Commission is demanding such requirements from him and not from any other candidates.

“I was ready to provide the requirements they asked for on June 6. I have the graduation booklet. In fact, it is certified by the issuing university,” he said.

Sakaja pointed out that the CUE chair Professor Chacha Nyaigotti admitted that the Senator met all requirements hence certifying him with a Letter of Recognition.

The governor candidate said he fully understood and sympathized with Chacha in that he was pressured into purporting to revoke the letter.

“This is the first time the CUE is issuing a press conference in the matter of individual certification since its formation,” he added.

“I want to assure those who are giving Professor Chacha, who I really sympathize with, all this pressure, that the governor of Nairobi will be elected by the people,” Sakaja said.

CUE has requested Sakaja to submit a graduation letter, transcripts and a graduation booklet among others on Monday, June 20 at 10:00 am.

The Senator claimed his tribulations were driven by politics and was ready to deal with the issues politically.

“We will not be intimidated by this charade… We have unmasked who it is and their motivation. Time does not change the credentials that are there.”