Sakaja tears apart Badi over Nairobi Matatu ban

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has bashed the move by the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) boss General Mohammed Badi to ban all matatus from entering the CBD from the 1st of December 2020.

Sakaja was speaking while at the Senate on Tuesday the 24th of November 2020, where he noted NMS had not thought out this decision. He further explained that NMS needed to address some factors, such as how Kenyans will navigate from one terminus to another.

“Imagine a sick old man or a woman being dropped at Globe Cinema to walk all the way to Uhuru Highway across here to Railway Golf Club to get a matatu to Kenyatta National Hospital,” Sakaja explained.

The legislator further went on to explain that should Badi not address this issue, then he would be discriminating the majority of Nairobians who use public means. Sakaja also noted that personal cars create traffic since they only carry one to five people, yet a matatu has 13 people.

“In fact, if anything, private vehicles are causing more congestion in the city than the public vehicles. One matatu is taking 30 people, while you find one individual driving a car,’ the legislator said.

Further adding,

“Until they’ve provided a proper alternative for the ordinary mwananchi, let that ban not be put in force.”

Previous attempts at blocking matatus from the CBD.

The Nairobi County Government, under the leadership of Governor Sonko, had also attempted to implement such a ban in 2018. However, Nairobians were against the proposed rule.

Senator Sakaja also took up the matter in court, seeking to have the move blocked. He had argued that Sonko had left the commuters stranded after he ejected matatus from the CBD without providing convenient alternatives.

Badi’s move is among the first to decongest Nairobi and bring back the lost glory of the city under the sun.